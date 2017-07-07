Markets Right Now: Strong hiring report sends stocks higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher after the government said hiring increased at a solid pace in June.
Technology, health care companies and banks posted the biggest gains in early trading Friday. The gains came a day after the market had its biggest drop since mid-May.
Facebook rose 1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3
The Nasdaq composite increased 31 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38