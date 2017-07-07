Markets Right Now: Strong hiring report sends stocks higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher after the government said hiring increased at a solid pace in June.

Technology, health care companies and banks posted the biggest gains in early trading Friday. The gains came a day after the market had its biggest drop since mid-May.

Facebook rose 1 per cent and Applied Materials rose 2.4 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,416. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 21,363.

The Nasdaq composite increased 31 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,120.