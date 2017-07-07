Mexican army finds 93 assault rifles, 30,000 rounds of ammo

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican army says soldiers found a cache of 94 assault rifles and 30,000 rounds of ammunition in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas.

The Defence Department says a patrol detected a group of armed individuals fleeing from a house Friday. It says the soldiers found the assault rifles, three .50- calibre sniper rifles and grenade launchers at the scene.

The department says the weapons and 20 military-style uniforms belonged to a drug cartel, but did not say which one.