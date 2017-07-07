New bill would allow public to rent Christie beach house

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has inspired new legislation.

Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor.

A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any state shutdown.

The Republican Christie ordered the shutdown after lawmakers couldn't agree on a budget last Friday. The shutdown included blocking access to the beach at the park.