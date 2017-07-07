No bond for former Panamanian president fighting extradition

MIAMI — A U.S. federal judge in Florida has denied bond for a former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges.

U.S. Magistrate Edwin Torres made his ruling Friday. The order points out that Ricardo Martinelli's significant wealth and foreign connections make him a serious flight risk.

Martinelli was arrested in Miami last month on an extradition warrant from Panama. A final extradition hearing is set for July 25.