Officer wounded in deadly ambush sues Black Lives Matter

BATON ROUGE, La. — A lawsuit accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.

DeRay Mckesson and four other Black Lives Matter leaders are named as defendants in the suit filed Friday on behalf of one of the officers wounded in the July 17 attack by a black military veteran, who killed three other officers before he was shot dead.

The suit doesn't name the officer, but its description of the plaintiff matches East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Tullier.