On long march, Turkish party leader becomes victims' voice
ISTANBUL — The leader of Turkey's main opposition party says he believes he has become the voice of thousands of people victimized by a large-scale crackdown following last year's failed coup attempt.
Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu made the comments Friday, on the 23rd day of his
The march originally was planned to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of the post-coup crackdown. Tens of thousands are marching alongside Kilicdaroglu.
Kilicdaroglu told The Associated Press: "There are many victims in this society and we have become their spokesman."
The march ends Sunday with a "Justice Rally" near a prison holding the legislator.