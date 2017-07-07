News / World

On long march, Turkish party leader becomes victims' voice

Thousands of people join Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on his 400-kilometer (250-mile) "March for Justice", in the outskirts of Istanbul, Friday, July 7, 2017. The march, from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL — The leader of Turkey's main opposition party says he believes he has become the voice of thousands of people victimized by a large-scale crackdown following last year's failed coup attempt.

Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu made the comments Friday, on the 23rd day of his 426-kilometre (250-mile) "March for Justice" from the capital of Ankara to Istanbul to protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies.

The march originally was planned to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of the post-coup crackdown. Tens of thousands are marching alongside Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu told The Associated Press: "There are many victims in this society and we have become their spokesman."

The march ends Sunday with a "Justice Rally" near a prison holding the legislator.

