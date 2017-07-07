Paris evacuates 1,500 migrants as arrivals surge
A
A
Share via Email
Paris authorities are evacuating some 1,500 migrants from a makeshift street camp as Europe faces an upsurge in new arrivals.
City Hall says the migrants camped in the La Chapelle
City authorities estimate that dozens of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Mideast pour in daily to the French capital. Many continue on to the port of Calais to try to cross illegally to Britain.
The Paris mayor is pressing the national government for a law enshrining more robust measures to accommodate the migrant flow.
A nearby