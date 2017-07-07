Saudi official says a security corporal killed, 6 wounded
A
A
Share via Email
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry says a Saudi security corporal has been killed and six security men wounded in a militant attack on their patrol in a restive town in the country's eastern province.
Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement Thursday that a security patrol was attacked earlier in the morning while checking the situation in al-Awamiya
Violence between Shiite militants and security forces there has increased in recent weeks, with several incidents of militants firing rocket-propelled grenades at police.
The Islamic State group has previously launched attacks on Shiites in Qatif.