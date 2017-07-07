The Latest: 1 dead after tree hits home amid Michigan storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Latest on damaging storms in Michigan (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Authorities say a 72-year-old man has died after a tree fell on a home in western Michigan while severe thunderstorms moved across the state.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke tells WOOD-TV that the man died after the tree fell early Friday in Grand Haven, where winds around 90 mph were reported in the community along Lake Michigan. The Ottawa County sheriff's department says a woman at the home escaped.

Hawke says the death is under investigation.

Tom Donahue, who lives nearby, tells WZZM-TV the storm was extremely loud as it moved through. He says "It sounded like a jet engine, a jet plane, was parked on my deck."

The storms caused damage across Michigan, cutting out power to tens of thousands of customers as trees and power lines were knocked down.

___

5:35 a.m.

Thunderstorms packing winds exceeding 60 mph caused damage across Michigan, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers.

Trees and power lines were knocked down by the storms, which started Thursday night and continued Friday morning. Heavy rain and hail are reported in places. Consumers Energy says more than 130,000 homes and businesses it serves lost power.

The utility says restoration efforts are taking place and will likely continue through the weekend. It says the northeast and western portions of the state were hit hard.