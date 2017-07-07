The Latest: Tillerson cites co-operation between US, Russia
HAMBURG — The Latest on an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria reached by the U.S. and Russia (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the agreement with Russia on a cease-fire in Syria is "our first indication of the U.S. and Russia being able to work together" there.
The area covered by the cease-fire affects Jordan's security and what Tillerson calls a very complicated part of the Syrian battlefield.
For years, the U.S. and Russia have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war, with Moscow supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and Washington supporting rebels who have been fighting Assad. Both oppose the Islamic State group in Syria.
___
2:10 p.m.
Russia's foreign minister says his country's military police will monitor a cease-fire in southwestern Syria.
Lavrov says Trump has accepted Putin's assurances that Moscow hasn't meddled in the U.S. presidential election. The two leaders agreed to set up a working group on cybersecurity.
Under the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia, the U.S. and Jordan, Moscow and Washington will ensure the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access beginning Sunday.
___
12:01 p.m.
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria.
The cease-fire is set to take effect July 9 at noon Damascus time. Word of the cease-fire has emerged as President Donald Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The officials weren't authorized to discuss the cease-fire publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The deal marks a new level of involvement for the U.S. in trying to resolve Syria's civil war.
A separate deal to create "de-escalation zones" was brokered Russia, Turkey and Iran, but not the U.S. Follow-up talks this week in Kazakhstan to finalize a cease-fire in those zones failed to reach a deal.
The U.S. and Russia have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war.