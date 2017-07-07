Travel feud cancels 9-11 case hearing at Guantanamo
MIAMI — A U.S. military judge has
Army Col. James Pohl says that as a judge he must be kept separate from participants in proceedings against the accused Sept. 11 plotters. For years, that has included taking a Coast Guard speedboat from the base airport to the courtroom across Guantanamo Bay. Others involved in the case take a ferry.
Now, military officials say he can no longer use that speedboat. They offered him a van to sit in on the ferry.
Pohl rejected that in an order Friday. He