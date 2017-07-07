Turkish deputy PM 'condemns' Dutch refusal to let him speak

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's deputy prime minister has accused the Netherlands of infringing on the rights of Turkish citizens after Dutch authorities said he was not welcome to deliver a speech there.

Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes had intended to travel to the town of Apeldoorn to commemorate the anniversary of the failed coup in Turkey a year ago. He says members of the local Turkish community had invited him to deliver a speech.

Turkes on Friday condemned Dutch authorities for intervening "against the democratic rights and free will of our people who live there and contribute to (the Dutch) economy."