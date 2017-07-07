UNESCO puts city of Hebron on its heritage in danger list
WARSAW, Poland — The UNESCO World Heritage committee has put the West Bank city of Hebron on its list of world heritage in danger.
The decision was taken Friday in Krakow, Poland, on a proposal from the Palestinian side that has drawn angry reaction from Israel, whose ambassador left the session.
The decision draws the world's attention to the situation in Hebron, which has sites that are holy for both Jews and Muslims.