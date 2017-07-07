US homeland security chief observes Mexico poppy destruction

MEXICO CITY — Mexico says U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has visited one of the country's most restive states and watched troops destroy opium poppy fields.

Kelly arrived to Mexico on Wednesday and met with President Enrique Pena Nieto before the Mexican leader departed for France ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Germany.

Mexico's Defence Department said in a statement late Thursday that Kelly accompanied military leaders to the southern state of Guerrero, one of the country's primary opium-producing states.