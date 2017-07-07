Vienna's Muslim kindergartens feed Austrian-Turkish tensions

VIENNA — A Turkish legislator says Austria's foreign minister should be criminally prosecuted over alleged tampering with a report on Muslim kindergartens in Vienna while the minister's office is blaming Ankara for actively opposing the integration of Turkish children in Austria.

The report was commissioned by Foreign and Integration Minister Sebastian Kurz. It is now being reviewed by the University of Vienna for alleged text manipulations by staff reporting to Kurz to make it more negative.

Author Ednan Aslan denies any manipulation.