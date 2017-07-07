Yemenis rally in support for secession of country's south

SANAA, Yemen — Thousands of supporters of Yemen's secessionists have rallied in the southern city of Aden, backing a new group that advocates for autonomy of the country's south.

The group is led by the city's former governor, Aidarous al-Zubaidi. He addressed his supporters on Friday from behind a large bullet-proof glass box, accusing President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government of failure.

Al-Zubaidi says he will not "remain silent" but can shoulder responsibility in securing and running the south.

A counter-rally in support of Hadi was held in the Khor Maksar district, underscoring Yemen's growing divisions since the outbreak of the civil war in 2015.