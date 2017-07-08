2 sought in connection with noose found in Philadelphia tree

PHILADELPHIA — Police say they want to talk to two people about a noose found hanging between two tree limbs in downtown Philadelphia.

Officers responded Friday morning after the noose was reported several blocks from the tony Rittenhouse Square neighbourhood . Police said it didn't appear targeted toward a specific person.

Police say surveillance video shows a white man tossing the rope into the tree after which he is joined by a black man. The two walk away together and appear to be talking.

Police have released video of the pair walking away.