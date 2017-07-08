3 men die of suspected toxic fumes in Saipan sewer project

HAGATNA, Guam — Authorities say three men died while working inside a sewer manhole on Saipan.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2u3EAtb ) counsel for the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Attorney James Sirok, says it's suspected toxic fumes killed the three men Friday.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation is investigating the incident.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services say the three workers, who were from the Philippines, were employees of USA Fanter Corp., which the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation contracted to install new pump for a wastewater lift station.