Air Force rescues 2 Germans from boat fire far out at sea

MIAMI — Air Force reserve personnel have rescued two German citizens after their sailboat caught fire far out at sea.

A news release Saturday from the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, said the German father and son were rescued about 500 miles (800 kilometres ) from the South Florida coast using long-range aircraft that refuel during flight.

Their names and hometowns were not immediately released. A base spokeswoman said the 48-year-old son suffered burns on his legs. He and his 66-year-old father were taken to an Orlando hospital.