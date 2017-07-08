Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials say al-Shabab extremists from neighbouring Somalia have beheaded nine civilians in an attack on a village in the southeast.

James Ole Serian, who leads a task force of security agencies combating al-Shabab, says the attack early Saturday morning occurred in Jima village in Lamu County. Beheadings by al-Shabab in Kenya have been rare.

The attack occurred in the same area where al-Shabab engaged security agencies in a day-long battle three days ago.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the extremist group, which last year became the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.