Baby giraffe in Maryland Zoo placed in intensive care

BALTIMORE — A three-week-old baby giraffe has been placed in intensive care at a Maryland zoo after a sudden change in its bloodwork.

The calf, Julius, has been struggling since he was born June 15 at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. He received a plasma transfusion from a giraffe in Ohio a few days after he was born.

In a statement Saturday, the zoo said the changes in Julius' bloodwork are "a serious concern for the giraffe care and veterinary teams." He is receiving hour-by-hour care, and efforts are continuing to feed him by bottle.