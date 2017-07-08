Bus hops curb, dislodges war memorial cannon in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Authorities say a bus hopped a curb and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh.

Spokesman Jim Ritchie of the Port Authority of Allegheny County says no bus passengers were injured in the Saturday afternoon accident in the Brookline neighbourhood . He says someone in a car struck by the bus had a minor injury.

The cannon was lodged in a side window at the front of the bus, which went through a low fence around the memorial, struck the cannon, went over another fence and came to rest against a wall and part of a railing in front of a dance studio.