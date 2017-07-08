French PM tells party that put Macron in power: Don't stop

PARIS — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has urged the young party that swept Emmanuel Macron to the presidency in May to stay true to its name — Republic on the Move!

At its convention on Saturday, the movement gave itself a structure, opting for a layered and collegial leadership arrangement that it hopes will keep it mobilized for future elections.

A big loser in the presidential race, France's Socialist Party, also met Saturday to start anew. The Socialists opted for a power-sharing leadership structure as well, one that comprises 16 people.

The prime minister praised Republic on the Move! members at the convention.