Nanny accused of burning, beating kids accepts plea deal

DANBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut nanny accused of burning a 3-year-old's hand and leg on a hot stove, lifting her up by her hair and trapping her inside a toy chest has accepted a plea deal.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sRu6gi ) Lidia Quilligana pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault in exchange for pleading guilty to 24 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Quilligana pleaded guilty to some charges under the Alford doctrine, meaning she doesn't agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there's enough for a conviction.

She will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Police say Quilligana was arrested in 2015 after she was caught on video abusing the 3-year-old and her 1-year-old twin siblings. Prosecutors say she also ripped hair out of the children's heads.

