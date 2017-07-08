South Syria truce to allay Jordan, Israel fears about Iran
AMMAN, Jordan — A truce in southern Syria, brokered by the U.S. and Russia, is meant to help allay growing concerns by
This includes fears that Tehran plans to establish a long-term presence close to Jordanian and Israeli lines.
Apprehensions were stoked by recent movements of Iranian proxy militias fighting alongside Syrian government troops toward Jordan's border with Syria.
The cease-fire starts at noon Sunday. It is meant to keep all forces pinned to their current positions, preventing among other things further advances by forces under Iran's command.
A Jordanian official said Saturday that the truce is to be monitored through satellite and drone images, as well as observers on the ground. Russia is to deploy military police.