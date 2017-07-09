News / World

California fires spread quickly; blazes tamed in Colorado

FILE - This Wednesday, July 5, 2017 file photo provided by Tony Cooper a wildfire burning near Breckenridge, Colo. The fire has not spread much since this dramatic flareup. Residents in the mountain town are under orders to be ready to leave if that changes but, in the meantime, it continues to welcome visitors that help drive its economy. (Tony Cooper via AP, File)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A pair of California wildfires have quickly spread, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp where flames temporarily trapped children and counsellors , a fire official said.

The fire that started early Saturday afternoon in Santa Barbara County had spread to both sides of Highway 154 and was "completely out of control," county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. About 90 children and 50 counsellors were struck at the Circle V Ranch and had to take shelter there until they could be safely evacuated.

In other parts of the West, evacuation orders were lifted in Colorado and Montana towns threatened by wildfires, while air and ground crews battled a growing grass fire in northwestern Colorado.

