Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet amid likely Gaza shakeup

CAIRO — Egyptian and Palestinian leaders have met amid signs of a rapprochement between Cairo and the Islamic militant Hamas group that could shake up Gaza's political landscape and sideline the Palestinian president.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met Sunday.

Officials close to Abbas said the Palestinian leader had requested the meeting to seek clarifications on what appears to be an emerging power-sharing agreement between Gaza's Hamas rulers and an exiled Abbas rival, former Gaza strongman Mohammed Dahlan.

Under the deal — parts of which have been confirmed by other parties involved — Hamas would retain control over Gaza's security, while Dahlan would eventually return to Gaza and handle its foreign relations.