Spain rescues 54 migrants from boat in Strait of Gibraltar

MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has rescued 54 migrants, including one pregnant woman, from a small boat trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

The rescue service says that it intercepted the migrant's boat early Sunday around five miles (eight kilometres ) south of the Spanish coast near the city of Cadiz.

The boat was carrying 44 men and 10 women, one of whom appeared to be pregnant, according to the rescue service.