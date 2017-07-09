Tillerson to meet Ukraine's president, reaffirm US support
KIEV, Ukraine — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption.
Tillerson meets Sunday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, just 48 hours after sitting in on President Donald Trump's first face-to-face talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Germany.
Tillerson has appointed a special envoy to examine possibilities for jump-starting implementation of a two-year-old peace roadmap known as the Minsk Agreement.