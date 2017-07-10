Activists charged after banner hung at Chicago's Trump Tower
CHICAGO — Prosecutors have brought felony charges against four of six Greenpeace activists accused of unfurling a banner from Trump Tower in Chicago to protest the president's stance on global warning.
The four face felony criminal damage to property and
Greenpeace USA issued a statement calling the charges "grossly inflated" and saying they are an attempt "to chill lawful protest."
The 100-by-30-foot (30-by-9
A Cook County judge released the four with electronic monitoring. They also are prohibited from visiting Trump Tower.
Two others face
