Animal advocates challenge Connecticut's dog death penalty
A
A
Share via Email
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge is being asked to decide whether Connecticut has violated the rights of dog owners by holding animals deemed dangerous for years on what amounts to a canine death row.
A hearing on Monday comes in a class action lawsuit. The dogs involved include Kato and Kleo, a pair of Rottweilers who have been held since being ordered destroyed in 2012. Kim Miller, the dogs' owner, says the pair got out of her Hamden yard and bit a
Her lawyers say the state has no standards for determining when an animal should be euthanized, leaving it to the discretion of local animal control officers.
They say that is a violation of due process and an unreasonable seizure of property.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Teen charged with assault for allegedly hurling slice of pizza at bystander