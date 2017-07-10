Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-New York assemblyman

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former New York assemblyman serving a 14-year prison sentence for a scheme to take bribes from a carnival promoter.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday in the appeal by William Boyland Jr., a Democrat.

The 46-year-old Boyland is scheduled for release from prison in May 2026.

He was sentenced in 2015 to one of the longest prison terms given to state lawmakers convicted in a string of Albany corruption cases.

Boyland was convicted at trial after his former chief of staff pleaded guilty to bribery charges and testified against him.