Apple to open new data centre in Denmark
A
A
Share via Email
HELSINKI — Denmark says that Apple has decided to build a data
The Danish Foreign Ministry says that both will use only renewable energy as a power source and "thereby contribute to Denmark achieving its renewable energy goals."
The ministry said Monday that with the latest investments from Apple, Facebook and Google's purchase of a land plot, the Scandinavian country is moving to becoming a major site for the world's biggest tech players. It is also among the top three countries in terms of environmental technologies, according to a Greenpeace report this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Selfie-seeking siblings rescued from Scarborough Bluffs, charged
-
Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sackville
-
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eyeing his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup