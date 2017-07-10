Bomb kills police chief, 2 others in southwest Pakistan town

CHAMAN, Pakistan — A Pakistani spokesman says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying a police chief in the southwestern town of Chaman near the Afghan border, killing him, his guard and a civilian.

Police spokesman Shazada Farhat says 11 people were also wounded in Monday's attack that targeted police chief Sajid Khan Mohmand's vehicle in the main bazaar.

He says officers found a badly destroyed motorcycle at scene of the blast and are trying to determine whether the bomb was rigged to it.

Farhat says police officers and passers-by were among those wounded in the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Chaman is located near the Afghan town of Spin Boldak.