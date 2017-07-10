Cambodia passes bill tightening screws on opposition

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's National Assembly has passed a bill barring political parties from having links with convicted criminals, a move aimed at keeping the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party from capitalizing on its association with its popular former leader, Sam Rainsy.

Sam Rainsy has been convicted of criminal defamation and similar offences by courts generally seen as politically biased. He already resigned his party leadership and membership in February after a law was passed making parties liable for dissolution if their leaders had criminal convictions.