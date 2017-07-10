Hurricane Eugene weakening over cooler waters in Pacific

MIAMI — Hurricane Eugene is gradually weakening as it begins moving over cooler waters in the eastern Pacific.

A day after strengthening to a major, Category 3 storm, the hurricane's maximum sustained winds early Monday had decreased to near 100 mph (160 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional weakening is expected during the next two days as Eugene moves over cooler waters and it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Monday night.

But the hurricane centre says swells generated by the hurricane are affecting parts of the west coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and those swells will spread northward to parts of southern California. Those swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.