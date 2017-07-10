Israel: Palestinian assailant killed after attacking soldier

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says troops have shot and killed a Palestinian assailant who attacked a soldier at a West Bank traffic junction.

The army says the Palestinian attempted to ram his car into the junction on Monday. He then jumped out of the vehicle with a knife and lightly wounded a soldier standing nearby. It says forces shot and killed the attacker.

The violence was the latest in a wave of fighting that erupted in September 2015. Since then, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and attacks using cars to ram into troops or civilians.