Japanese leader sees popularity sink, seeks Cabinet shuffle

TOKYO — Poll numbers for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet have nosedived to record lows since his return to power in 2012, adding a setback to his ruling party's recent crushing defeat in Tokyo city assembly elections.

Results of the liberal Asahi newspaper's weekend poll showed support for Abe's Cabinet at 33 per cent , down seven points from a week earlier, while disapproval stood at 47 per cent . Another poll by the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, known as pro-Abe, showed similar results.