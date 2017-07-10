Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.

The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.

Court documents say Lariviere has been upset with the IRS since he was laid off in the 1990s from his job as a civilian defence contractor.

He began filing grievances with federal agencies related to the Department of Defence , saying he shouldn't have to pay taxes because the government hadn't satisfied his claims.

Charging papers say Lariviere told investigators he made and sent the fake bomb. He remains jailed.

