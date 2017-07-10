Maryland Zoo: Baby giraffe receives 2nd plasma transfusion
BALTIMORE — Maryland Zoo officials say a struggling baby giraffe has had a second plasma transfusion and is continuing to receive around-the-clock intensive care.
News outlets report Julius underwent the procedure Sunday with a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. The 3-week-old calf received an earlier plasma transfusion three days after he was born from a giraffe at an Ohio zoo.
Officials say Julius has been prevented from getting essential antibodies from his mother as he has had trouble nursing since he was born June 15. The zoo's
Julius was 6 feet tall (1.83
