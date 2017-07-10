NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot.
The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000
The Great Red Spot is so big that at 10,000 miles wide (16,000
Juno went into orbit around Jupiter last July. It was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. Only one other spacecraft has circled our solar system's biggest planet: NASA's long-gone Galileo.
