Responding police officer shot at Ohio home; suspect killed

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Ohio police say an officer was shot repeatedly while responding to a domestic violence call at a home, and the suspect was killed when police returned fire.

Authorities say the officer was shot four times Sunday night at a home in Uniontown, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometres ) southeast of Akron.

The Uniontown officer was taken to an Akron hospital. Authorities didn't immediately release details about his condition or the confrontation.

A message posted to the Uniontown Police Department's Facebook page early Monday says the suspect died after being shot by police.