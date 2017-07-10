Pakistan concludes probe into PM family's offshore accounts

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have concluded an anti-graft probe into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family and the investigators' report has been handed over to the Supreme Court.

Talal Chaudhry, a spokesman for Sharif's ruling party ruling party, denounced the probe on Monday as part of a "conspiracy" aimed at removing the premier from office.

Sharif, who has previously denied allegations of abusing his authority to enrich himself, has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family had offshore accounts.

Members of the prime minister's family — and last month Sharif, personally — have appeared before Supreme Court-appointed team investigating the family's offshore companies.