Pakistan concludes probe into PM family's offshore accounts
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have concluded an anti-graft probe into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family and the investigators' report has been handed over to the Supreme Court.
Talal Chaudhry, a spokesman for Sharif's ruling party ruling party, denounced the probe on Monday as part of a "conspiracy" aimed at removing the premier from office.
Sharif, who has previously denied allegations of abusing his authority to enrich himself, has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family had offshore accounts.
Members of the prime minister's family — and last month Sharif, personally — have appeared before Supreme Court-appointed team investigating the family's offshore companies.
Sharif has faced corruption allegation since 2013, when he came to power after winning parliamentary election.
