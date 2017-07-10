Panel in Poland cancels 2 restitution decisions found wrong
WARSAW, Poland — A Polish commission reviewing restitution of property seized by the state after World War II has
It was the first decision by the panel led by the populist government's deputy justice minister, Patryk Jaki. The commission was established in June in response to the public outcry over irregularities revealed in the restitution process.
The decision means Warsaw authorities will not handed over two plots to the private claimant, who is no relation to the prewar Jewish owners.
Jaki said Monday that Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz failed to verify the validity of the restitution claim. Some observers say the commission is being used as a tool against opposition figures, including the Warsaw mayor.
