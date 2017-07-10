Panel in Poland cancels 2 restitution decisions found wrong

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish commission reviewing restitution of property seized by the state after World War II has cancelled two decisions returning plots of land in Warsaw to private hands.

It was the first decision by the panel led by the populist government's deputy justice minister, Patryk Jaki. The commission was established in June in response to the public outcry over irregularities revealed in the restitution process.

The decision means Warsaw authorities will not handed over two plots to the private claimant, who is no relation to the prewar Jewish owners.