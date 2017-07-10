Populist business tycoon inaugurated as Mongolia's president
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — A populist business tycoon and ex-judo star has been inaugurated as Mongolia's new president, pledging greater benefits for the county's 3 million people from their landlocked Asian nation's vast mineral wealth.
Khaltmaa Battulga of the Democratic Party won a runoff Friday against his establishment opponent Miyegombo Enkhbold of the Mongolian People's Party.
Battulga told The Associated Press on Saturday that he wanted a "win-win situation for everyone" when it came to foreign investment, which has slumped in recent years following weaker commodity prices and high-profile disputes between the government and large investors including mining giant Rio Tinto.
Mongolia's economy grew just 1
Battulga was inaugurated Monday.
