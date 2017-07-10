Prominent Bahraini activist sentenced to 2 years prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A prominent Bahraini activist has been sentenced to two years in prison, a verdict that rights groups say is part of a years-long crackdown on dissent that has seen all political opposition groups disbanded and activists jailed or forced into exile.

Nabeel Rajab was sentenced Monday on charges related to TV interviews he gave in which prosecutors allege he disseminated rumours and false news relating to the situation inside Bahrain.

Rajab's case drew particular attention because he helped lead Bahrain's 2011 Arab Spring protests, when tens of thousands of Shiites took to the streets to demand a greater say in government from the Sunni monarchy.