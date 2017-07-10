Romania: Ex-mayor gets suspended sentence for beach sales

BUCHAREST, Romania — A court has given a former Romanian mayor a four-year suspended prison sentence for illegally selling state-owned beaches.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal convicted and sentenced former Constanta mayor Radu Mazare on Monday after one of Romania's longest-running corruption trials. Mazare served as mayor of the Black Sea port from 2000-2015.

His trial began in 2008. Mazare can appeal.

Another Constanta politician, Nicusor Constantinescu, received a three-year suspended sentence.

Prosecutors say from November 2002 to July 2005, Mazare, Constantinescu and others illegally sold state-owned beaches and seafront property to aides and others. They said the manoeuvrs cost Romania 114 million euros ($130 million.)