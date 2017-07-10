Suspected rebels kill 6 Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Police say at least six Hindu pilgrims, including five women, were killed and 13 others wounded when suspected militants opened fire on their passing bus in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

A police officer says the bus was carrying more than 50 people on an annual pilgrimage to a Hindu cave shrine. He blamed the attack on Muslim militants who are fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir.

Monday's attack took place near the southern Anantnag town on the main highway linking the Indian-controlled Kashmir with the rest of the country.