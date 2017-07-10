The Latest: Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits northern Alaska
A
A
Share via Email
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Latest on two earthquakes that hit Alaska on Sunday (all times local):
10:20 p.m.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.6 earthquake has hit a northern part of the state.
The
Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.
___
9:52 p.m.
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquake struck the Cook inlet region at 8:32 p.m. Sunday Alaska time and had an epicenter about 34 miles (54
The
The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami danger from the earthquake.