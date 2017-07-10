The Latest: Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits northern Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Latest on two earthquakes that hit Alaska on Sunday (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.6 earthquake has hit a northern part of the state.

The centre says the earthquake struck a spot 64.3 miles (103.8 kilometres ) northeast of Arctic Village, a community of about 150 people, at 10:02 p.m. Sunday Alaska time.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.

___

9:52 p.m.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquake struck the Cook inlet region at 8:32 p.m. Sunday Alaska time and had an epicenter about 34 miles (54 kilometres ) east of Pedro Bay. The centre says the earthquake had a depth of about 66 miles (105 kilometres ).

The centre says the earthquake was felt in Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.