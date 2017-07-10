The Latest: New York City mayor attends slain officer's wake

NEW YORK — The Latest on the wake of slain New York City police officer (all times local):

10 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) has paid his respects at a wake for a New York Police Department officer shot and killed last week while sitting inside her police vehicle.

The Democratic mayor had promised to attend the wake Monday night for Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh) after being criticized for skipping a vigil for the officer to spend the weekend with world leaders in Germany. The mayor left without speaking to reporters.

Also paying their respects were Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh), New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill and former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton.

The slain officer had three children.

The man who ambushed and killed her had sought psychiatric care just days earlier. He was shot dead by police soon after the attack.

6:30 p.m.

The current and former heads of the New York Police Department have joined members of the rank and file and neighbourhood residents at a church for a wake honouring the life and memory of a police officer slain while on the job.

The line outside World Changers Church in the Bronx extended several blocks Monday as people waited to pay their respects to Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh). She was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill paid his respects. So did former Commissioner William Bratton.

The slain officer had three children.